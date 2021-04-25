Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 1,616 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,007,426,000 after buying an additional 412,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $906,961,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $565,297,000 after purchasing an additional 854,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after buying an additional 3,443,179 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU opened at $86.03 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,969.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

