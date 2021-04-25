Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 4,494 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,494 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,955,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,827,000 after acquiring an additional 338,119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,597,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after buying an additional 72,340 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,078,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $21,249,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 602,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 223,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $27.41 on Friday. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average of $30.63.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Cormark lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

