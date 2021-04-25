Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 613 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $188.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.38.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

