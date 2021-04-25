Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 6,407 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,407 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 328,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 150,950 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Dropbox by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 5.7% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,896,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,266,000 after acquiring an additional 611,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.77. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 138.18, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.12 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $263,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $2,459,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,854. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.