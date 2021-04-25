Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 8,350 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC increased its position in General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GE opened at $13.55 on Friday. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $119.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

