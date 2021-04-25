Ingalls & Snyder LLC Takes $3.03 Million Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.08% of JFrog at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in JFrog by 1,509.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

FROG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Summit Insights raised shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Shares of FROG opened at $52.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.80. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.89 and a 12-month high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yossi Sela sold 316,683 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $21,018,250.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $10,523,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581.

JFrog Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.