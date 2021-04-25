Ingalls & Snyder LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,398 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $25,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $323.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $348.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.85 and a 1-year high of $328.83.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

