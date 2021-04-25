Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.17.

Several research firms recently commented on NGVT. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $72.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.36. Ingevity has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $79.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.80.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingevity will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.