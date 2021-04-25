Injective Protocol Price Tops $16.08 (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $274.21 million and $84.31 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.08 or 0.00032967 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded up 32.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00064056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00017989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00060275 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00093857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.87 or 0.00682568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,781.05 or 0.07753201 BTC.

Injective Protocol Coin Profile

Injective Protocol (INJ) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,055,555 coins. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

