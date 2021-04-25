Ink (INK) Trading Down 22.6% Over Last Week

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One Ink coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ink has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $3,718.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00061504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.67 or 0.00270966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $522.58 or 0.01036071 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00024784 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,645.57 or 1.00409759 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $322.39 or 0.00639177 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ink

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

