Innova (INN) Price Reaches $0.0427 on Major Exchanges

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. Innova has a total market cap of $294,524.99 and $299.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Innova has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Innova alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007115 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000148 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.