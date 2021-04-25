Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) Shares Acquired by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,777 shares during the period. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF makes up 1.0% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $7,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 342,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 126,853 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares during the period.

Shares of EPRF opened at $24.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.31. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

