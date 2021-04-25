InsaneCoin (INSN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11.00

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 36.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. InsaneCoin has a total market capitalization of $218,601.40 and approximately $11.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded 48.6% lower against the US dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.42 or 0.00505573 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005231 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00027850 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,437.06 or 0.02833414 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,359,568 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

