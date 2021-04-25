InsaneCoin (INSN) Price Hits $0.0144 on Exchanges

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded up 82.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded 37.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $364,350.64 and approximately $13.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.16 or 0.00527411 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005349 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00028087 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,464.56 or 0.02957700 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,358,143 coins. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

