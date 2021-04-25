Insights Network (INSTAR) Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last Week

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Insights Network has a market cap of $7.78 million and $50,144.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00064811 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00018464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00061425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00094238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.49 or 0.00686891 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,857.84 or 0.07759758 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 284,814,184 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.