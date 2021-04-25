Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) will announce sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings. Insperity reported sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year sales of $4.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Insperity.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

NYSE NSP opened at $87.71 on Friday. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,427 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,593.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $187,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,653 shares in the company, valued at $10,167,747.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,919 shares of company stock worth $1,306,485 over the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Insperity by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Insperity by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insperity (NSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.