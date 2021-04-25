Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Earns Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of INSP opened at $227.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.59 and its 200 day moving average is $192.72. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $252.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -98.14 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.67.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The business had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3,769.3% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 28,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.