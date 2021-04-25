INT 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.58 Million (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 25th. INT has a total market capitalization of $9.51 million and $2.58 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, INT has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One INT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00065662 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00088823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00018597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00062139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00094730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.05 or 0.00681980 BTC.

INT Profile

INT (INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT’s official website is intchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

INT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

