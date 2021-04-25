Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Inter Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Inter Pipeline from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC cut Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.82.

OTCMKTS IPPLF opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $14.90.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

