Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,628,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 111,886 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.48% of Interface worth $27,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Interface by 280.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Interface during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Interface during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $12.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28. Interface, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The company has a market cap of $737.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Interface had a positive return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.52%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

