International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.43. 4,556,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,600,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.37. The company has a market cap of $127.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $144.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

