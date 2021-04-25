International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,471 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $857,573,000 after buying an additional 542,623 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,253,000 after buying an additional 1,492,721 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,563,000 after buying an additional 271,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,913,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $144.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $144.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.39 and a 200 day moving average of $122.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

