International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $923.78 Million

Equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will announce sales of $923.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the lowest is $832.92 million. International Game Technology reported sales of $940.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year sales of $3.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for International Game Technology.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.28.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.21. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in International Game Technology by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in International Game Technology in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its position in International Game Technology by 62.4% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Game Technology (IGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.