International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stake Decreased by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in International Paper in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of IP opened at $56.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.12. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.76 and a 52 week high of $57.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.