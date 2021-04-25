Internet of People 24-Hour Volume Reaches $31.00 (IOP)

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Internet of People has a market capitalization of $531,431.53 and $31.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Internet of People has traded up 38.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet of People coin can currently be bought for $0.0395 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000018 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00013359 BTC.

Internet of People Profile

Internet of People (IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet of People’s official website is iop.global . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

Internet of People Coin Trading

