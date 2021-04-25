Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX) Director Cameron James Watt Sells 39,421 Shares

Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX) Director Cameron James Watt sold 39,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total transaction of C$30,716.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,914,986 shares in the company, valued at C$1,492,149.43.

INX traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 13,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,408. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.10, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.00. Intouch Insight Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.31 and a 1-year high of C$0.94.

About Intouch Insight

Intouch Insight Ltd. develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service platforms, and delivers services for private businesses, governments, and regulators in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's software platforms include IntouchCapture, IntouchCheck, IntouchSurvey, and LiaCX that facilitate the development of data collection programs comprising event lead capture, customer satisfaction surveys, and mobile forms, checklist, and audits.

