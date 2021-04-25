Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX) Director Cameron James Watt Sells 39,421 Shares

Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX) Director Cameron James Watt sold 39,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total transaction of C$30,716.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,914,986 shares in the company, valued at C$1,492,149.43.
INX traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 13,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,408. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.10, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.00. Intouch Insight Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.31 and a 1-year high of C$0.94.
