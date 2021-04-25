Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Holdings Decreased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,908 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,469,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,232,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,567,000 after purchasing an additional 582,819 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,251,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,542,000 after purchasing an additional 343,586 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,556,000. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,216,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.12. The stock had a trading volume of 363,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,570. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.21. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48.

