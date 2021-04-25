Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Stake Raised by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,543 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.65. The company had a trading volume of 475,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,717. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.75. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $21.95.

