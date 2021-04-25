Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,125 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.74% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSJN. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 77,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 183,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 125,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJN opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $25.49.

