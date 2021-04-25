Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Acquired by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,599 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10,512.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,463,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,597 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,884,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,481,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,196,000 after acquiring an additional 159,735 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 428,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 19,937 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCP remained flat at $$22.28 on Friday. 313,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,184. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.40. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $22.63.

