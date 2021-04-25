Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.56% of Invesco Global Water ETF worth $8,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PIO. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Invesco Global Water ETF alerts:

PIO opened at $38.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.32. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1 year low of $25.34 and a 1 year high of $38.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%.

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.