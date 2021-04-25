Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 137.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.0% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,273,000. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,589,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $339.42. 36,414,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,671,813. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.84. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $209.50 and a 1 year high of $342.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

