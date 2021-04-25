Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 518,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98,040 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.6% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $165,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 12,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 26.9% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 24.6% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $339.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.84. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $209.50 and a 52 week high of $342.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

