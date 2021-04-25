Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Tatro Capital LLC

Tatro Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,639 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.7% of Tatro Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 26.9% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 24.6% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $339.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.84. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $209.50 and a fifty-two week high of $342.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

