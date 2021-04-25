Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 70.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,684 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,068,000 after acquiring an additional 146,515 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,202,000 after purchasing an additional 331,187 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after buying an additional 1,057,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $339.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,414,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,671,813. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $323.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.84. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $209.50 and a 1 year high of $342.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

