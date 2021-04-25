Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 61.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111,538 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.2% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $22,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $339.42. 36,414,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,671,813. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.84. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $209.50 and a 1 year high of $342.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

