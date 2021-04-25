Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Reduced by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 8.1% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ opened at $339.42 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $209.50 and a 52-week high of $342.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $323.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

