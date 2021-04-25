Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Reduced by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.5% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $18,273,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $339.42. 36,414,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,671,813. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $323.11 and its 200-day moving average is $314.84. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $209.50 and a 52 week high of $342.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

