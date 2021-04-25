Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Acquires 700 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,775 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.5% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 864,487 shares of company stock worth $162,744,151 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $183.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $332.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.11, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

