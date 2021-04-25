Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $4.56 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.6% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,501,714,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566,427 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,076 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $150.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $455.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.49 and its 200 day moving average is $130.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $82.40 and a 52-week high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.23.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders have sold 83,141 shares of company stock worth $12,082,545 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

