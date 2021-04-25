IOST Achieves Market Cap of $826.27 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. IOST has a total market cap of $826.27 million and approximately $418.37 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0502 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IOST has traded down 34.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00065107 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00089373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00018743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00062949 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.08 or 0.00731219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00094773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOST’s official website is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

