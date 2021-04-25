IoT Chain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.80 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. IoT Chain has a total market capitalization of $11.91 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoT Chain coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000060 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.76 or 0.00131967 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IoT Chain Coin Profile

IoT Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

