IOTA Price Down 23.7% Over Last Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00003380 BTC on major exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $4.51 billion and approximately $188.43 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000069 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.02 or 0.00131152 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT). For a more in depth look at the technical design of IOTA read their https://iota.org/IOTA_Whitepaper.pdf. The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number: 111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10) The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens. IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units): “

IOTA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.