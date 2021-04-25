IoTeX (IOTX) Price Reaches $0.0362 on Major Exchanges

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for $0.0362 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $349.45 million and $25.02 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00065335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00090181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00018517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00061544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00094974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.97 or 0.00691020 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.