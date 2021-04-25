Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 81,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $8,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IOVA opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $54.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.02.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IOVA. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

