IQ.cash (IQ) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. IQ.cash has a market capitalization of $456,415.72 and approximately $80,028.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQ.cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0382 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, IQ.cash has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IQ.cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00060583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.48 or 0.00275916 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.14 or 0.01041609 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.10 or 0.00645825 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,904.47 or 0.99766850 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00023131 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

IQ.cash Profile

IQ.cash was first traded on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

IQ.cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQ.cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IQ.cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQ.cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.