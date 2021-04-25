iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,753,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT opened at $140.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.08. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

