iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) is McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,789 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 19.6% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $21,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average of $51.51. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $51.81.

