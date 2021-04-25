iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Stock Position Lifted by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,501,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13,598.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 34,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $55.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.13. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $55.23.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.