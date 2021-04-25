iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Boosted by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 743,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,150 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 5.1% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $53,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 776,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,958,000 after buying an additional 16,329 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,145,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,527,000 after purchasing an additional 342,601 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,098,221 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

